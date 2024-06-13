NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. The US-Ukraine security agreement scheduled to be signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy will not include any specific monetary assistance from the US, CNN reported, citing sources in the White House.

According to them, the agreement does not stipulate the US giving any monetary aid. However, the addendum to the document will contain provisions on US President Joe Biden's intention to work with Congress to fulfill security commitments, including "long-term funding" for Kiev.

The agreement says that the US will continue training Ukrainian servicemen for ten more years, strengthen cooperation on arms and military equipment production, as well as expand intelligence sharing. The sources emphasized that the document would have the status of an "executive agreement," which means an agreement concluded by the US president and foreign leaders that does not require the approval of a legislative body. In this regard, it will have less legal force - it can be canceled by any future US president at any time.

On Wednesday, the US president's national security aide, Jake Sullivan, said that Biden would sign a security agreement with Vladimir Zelensky following a meeting in Italy on June 13. His term as Ukraine's president expired on the night of May 21. According to the aide, this document will help Ukraine join NATO.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius in summer 2023, the G7 countries announced their intention to conclude security assurance agreements with Kiev. Ukraine has already signed such agreements with 14 countries. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, these documents do not mention guarantees, but only state what Kiev's allies are already doing, and no one promises anything beyond that.