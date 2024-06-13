PM blasts EU court ruling to penalize Hungary over noncompliance with migration rules

BUDAPEST, June 13 ./TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has castigated as outrageous and unacceptable the decision by the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg to fine his country 200 million euros for refusing to follow EU migration rules.

"Under today's ruling by the European Court of Justice, Hungary will be fined 200 million euros plus one million euros a day for not letting in illegal migrants. This decision is outrageous and unacceptable!" the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation recognized as extremist in Russia).

The EU court decided to fine Hungary 200 million euros, as well as daily payments of one million euros for refusing to comply with previous court rulings related to the rules on the admission of migrants.