Ukraine still does not meet requirements for NATO membership — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine still does not comply with the requirements and criteria to become a NATO membership candidate, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said during a briefing, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s interview with Time on the perspectives of relations between Ukraine and NATO.

"I do believe what the President was referencing in that particular interview, though, was the fact that we, the United States, believe that the Ukrainians still have some work to do on meeting the criteria and implementing the reforms that are required for NATO membership," she underscored.

Meanwhile, she acknowledged that "NATO Allies are working closely with the Ukrainians, either bilaterally or through the NATO Alliance, to help them make continued progress."

In September, 2022, Ukraine filed an application for accession to NATO via an accelerated procedure. The alliance has repeatedly underscored that Ukraine’s accession is impossible while the country is in the state of conflict. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kiev seeks to pressure NATO member states on the issue of invitation to the alliance. He warned that Ukraine’s potential accession will have extremely negative consequences for European security and will require a firm response from Russia.