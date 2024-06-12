{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Ukraine still does not meet requirements for NATO membership — US Department of State

Meanwhile, Julianne Smith acknowledged that "NATO Allies are working closely with the Ukrainians to help them make continued progress"

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine still does not comply with the requirements and criteria to become a NATO membership candidate, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said during a briefing, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s interview with Time on the perspectives of relations between Ukraine and NATO.

"I do believe what the President was referencing in that particular interview, though, was the fact that we, the United States, believe that the Ukrainians still have some work to do on meeting the criteria and implementing the reforms that are required for NATO membership," she underscored.

Meanwhile, she acknowledged that "NATO Allies are working closely with the Ukrainians, either bilaterally or through the NATO Alliance, to help them make continued progress."

In September, 2022, Ukraine filed an application for accession to NATO via an accelerated procedure. The alliance has repeatedly underscored that Ukraine’s accession is impossible while the country is in the state of conflict. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kiev seeks to pressure NATO member states on the issue of invitation to the alliance. He warned that Ukraine’s potential accession will have extremely negative consequences for European security and will require a firm response from Russia.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesNATOJoseph Biden
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq attack Israel’s Ashdod, Haifa
"Both operations were successful," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria noted
Read more
Mercenaries could pilot Mirage jets provided to Ukraine, says French analyst
"If it is a Ukrainian pilot with limited flight experience, it will be their weak point," Cyril de Lattre noted
Read more
Niger bids farewell to Western influence as US troops plan exit
Alexander Stepanov thinks that this is precisely why Russia needs to help local authorities ensure national security
Read more
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Read more
BRICS not seeking global dominance — Lavrov
Multipolarity is not something that depends on the wishes of a certain state or a group of nations, the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russia welcomes Venezuela's interest in BRICS, to strengthen ties — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the countries are "effectively cooperating in the energy and medical spheres"
Read more
Russian troops thwart Ukrainian army rotation in Kupyansk area
The Grad rocket launcher promptly advanced to a firing position and blanketed the area after three aiming shots
Read more
Russia could tweak nuclear doctrine amid new threats — lawmaker
Addressing the plenary session of the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s nuclear doctrine is fluid, and can be adjusted if necessary
Read more
Lavrov accuses West of ignoring UN Charter
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that BRICS nations have similar approaches to issues of reforming the system of multilateral institutions, including the UN and its Security Council
Read more
One of Ukrainian nationalist leaders Kokhanovsky liquidated near Volchansk — report
Kokhanovsky was a well-known figure of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and a regular participant in the events arranged by nationalists
Read more
Measures suggested by President in social sphere will not impact inflation — Putin's aide
The proposals are aimed at supporting citizens that do not have huge revenues or savings, according to the presidential aide
Read more
Russia’s GDP must grow by 3% per year to maintain its position as fourth economy — expert
Sberbank CEO Herman Gref noted that if Russia's GDP grows in accordance with the forecast - by 1.8% per year, then by 2030 the country may lose its fourth place
Read more
Putin orders to stipulate tax credit for groups of companies
"It provides an opportunity to manage quality of investments and incentivize capital expenditures for priority areas," the Russian president underlined
Read more
Inbound tourist flow up 40% in 4M 2024 — Russian Economy Minister
Since last August, 400,000 foreigners visited Russia, Maxim Reshetnikov noted
Read more
Hamas leader wants to see Russia, Egypt, Turkey as guarantor countries for Gaza
Talking about the current situation in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh noted that "the resistance is still strong"
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup North continues moving deeper into enemy defenses — spokesman
The enemy lost more than 265 servicemen
Read more
Kazan plans to host European Aquatics Championship in 2028 — sports official
The LEN European Aquatics Championship is held on a biennial basis and includes competitions in swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, open water swimming and high diving
Read more
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Read more
NATO preparing Vietnam War-like scenario for Ukraine, German lawmaker says
Sevim Dagdelen pointed to "the deployment of German and other weapons, capable of reaching major Russian cities, and the deployment of an increasing number of instructors"
Read more
Almost 30 countries ready to work with BRICS — top Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, all BRICS colleagues realize that such requests must be given their due
Read more
Armenian police detain 86 protestors in Yerevan
According to the report, 30 people sought medical assistance at clinics, where they are currently receiving the medical treatment
Read more
Peace proponents win in Europe, US election up next — PM
Viktor Orban noted that the question of war and peace, i.e. the continuation or termination of the conflict in Ukraine, was, in fact, the main issue in the European Parliament elections held on June 6-9 in the EU countries
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko discuss Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership
Presidents also discussed interaction within the framework of the Union State
Read more
FACTBOX: Malawi’s vice president dies in plane crash
It is reported that nine other people were on board apart from the vice president, including the country's former first lady, Shanil Muluzi
Read more
Putin to participate in EAEU summit — his first international event of new term
A traditional friendly dinner for the heads of CIS delegations took place on Tuesday night
Read more
Pharma shakeup: US’ Eli Lilly transfers rights to sell drugs in Russia to Swiss company
It is reported that Eli Lilly continues supplying life-saving medications to Russia and taking necessary measures to ensure their uninterrupted access to Russian patients
Read more
Around 8,000 cars assembled at former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg after restart
The former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg started production of cars under the new Solaris brand in February, after the Hyundai plant stopped producing cars in March last year due to difficulties with component supply
Read more
Bank of Russia keeps dollar rate for June 8-10 at 88.76 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate has not changed and amounted to 12.229 rubles
Read more
IOC says vetting of Russian athletes far from completion
Spokesman Mark Adams said he could not give any deadlines for the proces
Read more
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Read more
Ukrainian authorities urge citizens to evacuate from Artyomovsk immediately
It is noted that 6,000 civilians remain in the city
Read more
Politician monitoring Russian election forced out of Germany, settles in Russia
The Hamburg branch of the Alternative for Germany party had initiated proceedings to expel Olga Petersen from the party
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia rising to 8.17% over week — Economy Ministry
"In the food sector, the price change remained actually at the last-year level," the ministry reported
Read more
Russia having no need for special envoy in trade with Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Livanov was the special envoy of the Russian president for trade with Ukraine until October 2018
Read more
Russia Day to be celebrated as continuity symbol of its millennia-old history — Putin
All the stages of the Tsardom of Russia, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union are the integral whole with modern Russia, the head of state noted
Read more
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Israeli minister’s suggestion of nuclear strike on Gaza raises questions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such statements by Israeli officials shed light on the true reasons why Tel Aviv was opposing the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East
Read more
BRICS’ role in global affairs grows rapidly — Putin
Russian President stated his certainty that the popularity and attractiveness of the Games as a competition, free from political interference and pressure, which truly unites athletes from all over the world, will also grow
Read more
Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts defeat on two Ukrainian military brigades
Ukrainian military had suffered losses of up to 80 troops
Read more
US trade deficit amounts to $1 trillion — Putin
"Using the monopoly position of the dollar, the United States consumes a trillion dollars a year more than it produces," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Eritrea supports Russia's active presence in Africa — Russian ambassador
"The Eritrean leadership calls on Russia to join in ensuring security and maintaining peace on the African continent, to restore the role and influence that the Soviet Union had here," Igor Mozgo noted
Read more
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Read more
Russia, Sudan don’t have concrete deal for Red Sea base — Russian diplomat
"Communication is ongoing, but there are no concrete agreements," Mikhail Bogdanov said
Read more
Second stage of tactical nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — top brass
The drills will jointly train units of Russia and Belarus’ Armed Forces for the combat use of tactical nuclear weapons
Read more
Moscow Exchange not to trade euro, US dollar since June 13
These changes will cover the stock market, the currency market, and the standardized derivatives market; the futures market will operate as usual
Read more
Senior defense officials report progress in special military operation to Putin — Kremlin
The president listened individually to meeting attendees after the general meeting and had separate meetings
Read more
Candidacy of next NATO secretary general to be negotiated before July summit — US envoy
The Secretary General’s office is challenged by Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis
Read more
OPEC+ countries cut oil production by 123,000 bpd in May — report
The largest production cut in April was registered in Russia
Read more
Russia categorically against West's attempts to 'play nuclear card' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "an alliance is being shaped between the United States, South Korea and Japan" on the Korean Peninsula
Read more
Over 60 national delegations confirm their participation in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia
The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Read more
Russia to boost scientific research spending — Putin
A number of new national projects will be launched to this end in the technological sovereignty sphere, the president stressed
Read more
Ukraine records Internet outages due to power grid damage
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to several large Ukrainian thermal power plants and a fire at the Dnieper hydroelectric power plant
Read more
US Department of Treasury authorizes transactions with Moscow Exchange until August 13
The same timeframe has also been set for withdrawal from the Moscow Exchange securities
Read more
Kiev attempts to create illusion of improved situation on battlefield — Chinese expert
Cui Hongjian said that Ukraine's move is an attempt to demonstrate its "confidence" to the US and Europe in order to gain more support and assistance in the future
Read more
Medvedev says western Ukraine wants to be annexed to its ‘former masters’
According to Medvedev, Zelensky, Duda and Nauseda "pray for tanks, as it turned out"
Read more
Armenia to withdraw from CSTO, timeframe not defined yet — Pashinyan
Foreign Minister denies PM Pashinyan said Armenia is to withdraw from CSTO
Read more
Russia welcomes Turkey’s interest to BRICS — Putin
"Naturally, we will support this commitment to and interest in being together with the countries of this association, being closer together, resolving common tasks," the Russian president said
Read more
Russia not to leave US’ aggressive actions without response — diplomat on new sanctions
"As always in cases like this, Russia will not leave such aggressive actions without a response," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Read more
Russia floats Stavropol small missile ship
Project 21631 small missile ships are armed with Kalibr missiles
Read more
Su-34 jet plane crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew
A technical malfunction is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash
Read more
26 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region in past day
A residential house in the village of Veseloye was damaged in a drone attack
Read more
Defense industry in Russia to make civilian products — Putin
The defense potential was not merely squandered in Russia in 1990s but it was destroyed, the head of state said
Read more
Kremlin not regretting that invited mass media from unfriendly countries to meet Putin
There was the opinion that there should not be tie dialog with mass media representatives from unfriendly countries that could distort what they had heard at the meeting
Read more
Sacrificing hundreds of innocents in Nuseirat to save others unacceptable, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister noted that the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan took part in the negotiations in various formats, which were devoted, among other things, to the release of hostages
Read more
Lavrov says he hopes to visit Donbass ‘in very near future’
The children gave Lavrov a handmade model of the word of Russia as a present during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry’s Reception House
Read more
US sanctions don’t fully block Sber, other banks, unlike VTB
VTB has been designated as an SDN, institutions listed as SDN face the maximum restrictions
Read more
Russian-made 'Upyr' FPV drone coming into play on frontlines in Donetsk — developer
The developer's representative noted that the drone made it possible to suppress an enemy mortar during an operation to evacuate Russian servicemen, including ones who were wounded
Read more
Armenian opposition to protest outside government building on June 13
On June 12, protestors clashed with the police outside the Armenian parliament.
Read more
Moscow indignant as US lifts ban on weapon supplies to Ukrainian unit — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov likened giving weapons into the nationalist unit to the US policy of encouraging the creation of armed units in the Middle East
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis claim they attacked Tutor ship in Red Sea, dealing serious damage
The ship may sink as a result, Ansar Allah’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Read more
New US sanctions to cover chips supplied to Russia — Bloomberg
New restrictive measures are expected to be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on ten militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs, Deir ez-Zor
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military registered six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols
Read more
Putin approves new structure of Executive Office
Russian President established five new directorates
Read more
Some countries back out of plans to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine conference — report
One EU diplomat said the number of withdrawals could rise
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 560 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia's top prosecutor supports ‘legitimate’ criminal case against US financier Calvey
The prosecution had "sufficient grounds" for opening a criminal case
Read more
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Read more
Science is basis to solve large-scale tasks country is facing — Putin
Russia celebrates the 300th anniversary from foundation of the national academy of sciences this year
Read more
All civilians gone from Artyomovsk, Soledar due to Ukraine's aggression — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that he had visited the liberated towns
Read more
Any Russian can be targeted by Denmark’s special services — Russian MFA
Moscow will continue to stand up for the rights of its nationals abroad
Read more
Shipbuilders deliver special-purpose sub with nuclear-powered drones to Russian Navy
The submarine is designed to address diverse research tasks, implement research and rescue operations and can carry deep-water rescue and autonomous unmanned submersible vehicles on its board
Read more
World’s tallest building lit up in Russian flag colors
The inscription of "the United Arab Emirates supports Russia" in Arabic and English appeared on the facade of the Burj Khalifa
Read more
Oldest Russian consulate in Germany shut down in Leipzig
According to official data, 26,000 Russians are registered at the consulate general in Leipzig
Read more
Hunter Biden may face up to 25 years in jail, fine of up to $750,000 — CNN
The gun possession investigation into US President Joe Biden's son began in 2018, when it was found out that he owned a gun as a user of illegal drugs
Read more
At least 17 police injured in clashes outside Armenian parliament
Overall, a total of 79 citizens and police officers have sought medical assistance so far
Read more
Lavrov calls on West to trust Putin when he says that Russia is not going to attack NATO
Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian president simply ignores rude comments by his US counterparts, although he is aware of them
Read more
Putin launches BRICS Games in Kazan
The BRICS games will take place on June 12-24
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers condemn US' protectionism in trade — Lavrov
"All the delegations spoke in favor of reforming the existing systems of global governance with a focus on giving the countries of the global South a bigger voice," the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
CAS completes hearings into appeal on Russian figure skater Valieva’s case
On June 12, CAS heard an appeal filed by the Russian Olympic Committee, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia and the Russian national team, who seek to contest the earlier redistribution of Olympic medals
Read more
Russia thankful to Turkey for contribution to Ukrainian crisis settlement — Putin
The Russian president also thanked the Turkish side for its "support for the negotiating process, for providing the Istanbul venue for talks with Ukraine on the crisis settlement"
Read more
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Read more
Russia and China can achieve progress in transportation via Northern Sea Route — minister
According to Alexey Chekunkov, at the current stage Russia and China face the task "to increase the frequency and the tonnage of the transit route so that the cargo volume of the Northern Sea Route continues increasing"
Read more
Kremlin says keeping up combat readiness important amid Western provocations
The Russian presidential spokesman noted that holding drills was a normal practice
Read more
Ukraine stepping up efforts to commit terrorist attacks in Russia — FSB chief
"Attempts of neo-Nazi armed formations and sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate into the regions bordering Ukraine continue," Alexander Bortnikov noted
Read more
Russian naval group completes exercise on use of precision weapons, arrives in Havana
In the next few days, the ship crews will take part in a number of protocol events, will be able to rest and visit the local landmarks
Read more
Iskander system launches to be practiced at nonstrategic nuclear forces exercise
Crewmembers of ships of the Navy engaged in the exercise will perform charging of seaborne cruise missiles with special training warheads and entries to designated patrol areas
Read more
Iran will benefit from joining BRICS New Development Bank — Russian senior diplomat
"The New Development Bank finances infrastructure projects at reasonable interest rates," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Gagauzia head Gutul says US sanctions expected, says she is not afraid of them
She underscored that her inclusion into the US sanctions list was expected
Read more
Country’s tasks can only be solved together — Putin
The head of state wished new successes to Heroes or Labor and state award laureates
Read more
Argentina in talks on transfer of strike aircraft for Ukraine — news portal
This is about the opportunity of transferring five inoperable Super Etendard
Read more