Military operation in Ukraine

Argentina in talks on transfer of strike aircraft for Ukraine — news portal

This is about the opportunity of transferring five inoperable Super Etendard

BUENOS AIRES, June 12. /TASS/. The Argentinian government is discussing with Paris the opportunity of transferring five inoperable Super Etendard strike planes of French make to Ukraine, the Infobae news portal said.

According to the news portal, Argentina’s Foreign Minister Diana Mondino discussed the issue with her French counterpart Stephane Sejourne and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The transfer plan got an approval by President of Argentina Javier Milei.

Argentina acquired airplanes in 2018 but is unable to use them so far. The Super Etendard strike aircraft are inoperable due to the arms embargo imposed by the United Kingdom. The Milei’s administration wants to exchange these airplanes for other materiel, anticipating that France would repair them and transfer to Ukraine, the Infobae said.

Tags
UkraineFranceArgentinaMilitary operation in Ukraine
