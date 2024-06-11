King, Crown Prince of Bahrain congratulate Putin on Russia Day

DUBAI, June 11. /TASS/. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent a congratulatory telegram to President Vladimir Putin ahead of Russia Day.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the King wished the President and the people of Russia "further progress and prosperity" and "highly praised the historical relations between the two friendly countries and the level of coordination in various areas of cooperation in the light of strategic partnership."

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent a similar telegram to the President and also congratulated Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Russia Day. Additionally, the heads of two houses of the Bahraini Parliament - Ahmed bin Salman al-Musalam of the Council of Representatives and Ali bin Saleh al-Saleh of the Shura Council - sent congratulatory telegrams to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

In late May, the King of Bahrain visited Moscow, where he held talks with Putin that lasted around two hours in various formats. As a result of the meeting, seven documents were signed.

Russia Day is a national holiday in the Russian Federation celebrated annually on June 12. In accordance with the Russian Labor Code, it is an official public holiday.