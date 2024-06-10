BRICS foreign ministers call for cooperation on food security — joint statement

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the BRICS countries called for cooperation on food security, according to a joint statement published by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting of the BRICS countries’ foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The Ministers recognized the importance of ensuring food security and nutrition, promoting rural development. They encouraged further cooperation in agriculture and food security," the document says.

The BRICS ministerial meeting is under way in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11. This is the first meeting of the heads of the "ten" diplomatic departments after the expansion of the association.

Since its founding in 2006, the BRICS group has gone through two waves of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original lineup, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members were invited to become members of the association, including Argentina, but at the end of December it refused to join. Five new members, which are Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, began full-fledged work in BRICS on January 1, 2024.