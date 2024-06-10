BRICS foreign ministers stress important role of G20 in economic cooperation

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers underscored the role of G20 as the main forum for international economic cooperation between various groups of states, according to a joint statement published on the website of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting of BRICS counties’ foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The Ministers reaffirmed the important role of the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation that comprises both developed and developing countries on an equal and mutually beneficial footing where major economies jointly seek solutions to global challenges to the achievement of universally beneficial and inclusive global economic growth. They expressed their firm view that the G20 should continue to function in a productive manner, focusing on the delivery of concrete outcomes, taking decisions by consensus. They reiterated their commitment to a balanced approach by continuing to amplify and further enhance the inclusiveness of the G20 process through the effective integration of the voice of the Global South in the G20 agenda," the statement says.

The ministers also reaffirmed that the consecutive G20 Presidencies of India, Brazil and South Africa from 2023 to 2025 lay a solid ground for addressing inequalities, imbalances and shortcomings in the global economy. Brazil holds the G20 presidency this year. In 2025 it passes to South Africa.