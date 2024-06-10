Armenian parliament to consider government resignation motion on June 17

YEREVAN, June 10. /TASS/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan has ordered to convene an urgent session of parliament on June 17 to consider a draft motion on the resignation of the government and the need to form a new cabinet of ministers. The order was uploaded to National Assembly’s website.

"In accordance with the article of the Armenian Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly and at the initiative of members of the National Assembly an urgent session shall be convened on June 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. Moscow time, 2:30 p.m. GMT - TASS) with the following agenda: 'Draft message of the National Assembly on the resignation of the government and the need to form a new government'," the order reads.

On Sunday evening, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, said that the opposition would initiate the process of impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliament while the people would support it outside the legislative body. After that, thousands of people gathered near the Parliament’s building on Bagramyan Avenue and stayed there all night.