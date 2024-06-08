NATO chief may walk away from creating aid fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, June 8. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg may reject plans to create a five-year fund of military aid for Ukraine to the tune of 100 bln euros, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, the new proposal, which might get backing from NATO defense ministers when they gather in Brussels next week, involves allies spending a total of at least 40 bln euros ($43 bln) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine.

It is also noted that "Turkey has urged caution that any coordination of military aid avoid the perception of greater allied involvement in the conflict."

On April 30, Stoltenberg sent an official proposal to the alliance’s member states to raise $100 bln in military aid to Ukraine over the next five years and put it in a special fund. Russia has repeatedly pointed out that the West’s aid would only prolong the Ukraine conflict without changing the situation on the battlefield.