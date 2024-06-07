Denmark’s prime minister attacked in Copenhagen — agency

STOCKHOLM, June 8. /TASS/. A man has attacked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in central Copenhagen, the Ritzau news agency reported.

The news agency said that the man hit her on central Kultorvet Square in the Old Town of the Danish capital.

"The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," her office said in a statement. Frederiksen has not made any statements yet.

Police have detained the attacker, but have not yet commented on the incident.

Ritzau said that in recent days, Frederiksen has been taking part in the campaign of her fellow party member Christel Schaldemose, who stands as a candidate for the European Parliament election, which will be held on Sunday.