France starts training Ukrainian pilots this Friday — Macron

PARIS, June 7. /TASS/. France is starting to train Ukrainian pilots immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"The training of Ukrainian pilots is starting at this very time," he said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Elysee Palace.

According to Macron, the training will take place in France.

"We will have to decide what we can give ourselves and wrap up the discussions that have already begun on the contribution of partners," he said.

Macron declined to say how many aircraft France plans to supply, stating only that Kiev's wishes "have been taken into account."

"The main thing now is to start training pilots," the president said.

Macron said on Thursday that Paris plans to approve the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev. He said the training of pilots would take five to six months, and the jets could start arriving later this year.

The Mirage 2000 fighter was developed by Dassault Aviation and have been in service with the French Air Force since 1984. The Mirage 2000-5 modification appeared in 1999 and featured an improved radar to track multiple targets. The primary mission of these aircraft is to intercept targets at high altitudes and supersonic speeds. Later, several versions of this fighter aircraft were developed to perform attacks on ground targets.