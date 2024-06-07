Armenian opposition leader calls for new dialogue between Yerevan, Moscow

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. The current crisis in Armenia’s relations with Russia requires a new dialogue based on the existing agreements, Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of Armenia’s Tavush For the Homeland opposition movement, said.

"Today, Armenia’s relations with Russia are based on agreements, although these relations, to put it mildly, are not in a good state, if not to say that they have been totally or largely soured. That is why, although we have a lot of questions to the Russian side, these relations should be brought to the level of relevant agreements, brought back on course. Our relations need a profound dialogue and understanding. At this point, these relations are non-existent. There are a lot of problems, but we must be ready to address them at the level of mutual understanding and dialogue," he noted.

According to Archbishop Bagrat, Armenia’s relations with the world should not develop "against anyone." "Yerevan should be guided by Armenia’s interests in everything," he stressed.

Grassroots protests have been held in Armenia for nearly a month. The protesters demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. The Opposition has already nominated Archbishop Bagrat as its candidate for prime minister.