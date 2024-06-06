UN General Assembly elects new non-permanent Security Council members for 2025-2026

UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly elected Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia as the next new non-permanent Security Council members from January 1, 2025.

They will replace Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan, whose powers expire on December 31, 2024.

Unlike votes on resolutions that display how each country votes on a big screen, elections of non-permanent Security Council members are done by secret ballot. This time around, the voting passed without any intrigue or rivalry.

There are 10 non-permanent members in the Security Council, with five members changing each year. Unlike the five permanent members - Russia, the UK, China, the US and France - they do not hold veto powers.