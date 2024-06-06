Scholz admits many Germans afraid of escalation in Ukraine

BERLIN, June 6. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has admitted that many citizens of the country are afraid of worsening of the conflict in Ukraine and assured that for him the preservation of peace is an absolute priority.

"Many citizens are afraid that there could be an escalation <...> that security and peace will be jeopardized for us as well," he said, delivering a government statement in the Bundestag. "There is nothing naive or bad in worrying about peace. The concerns of citizens is something to be respected and taken seriously. I do this in any case," Scholz affirmed. "As Chancellor, it is my responsibility to ensure that no child who is born in Germany will ever have to face war in our country. This is an absolute priority for me," he assured.

Meanwhile, Scholz pointed out that "securing peace does not mean throwing away the white flag or capitulating to violence and lawlessness." "Peace does not mean conquest," he emphasized. "We will not allow the return of using war as a means of politics," Scholz asserted.