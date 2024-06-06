Helsinki rules out troop deployment to Ukraine for third time in two weeks

HELSINKI, June 6. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb has once again ruled out the deployment of the country’s troops to Ukraine.

"Finland has no plans to deploy troops in Ukraine," Stubb said at a press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Helsinki.

The Finnish president made a similar statement on May 24, while Prime Minister Petteri Orpo made such a remark on May 27.

On May 26, the German weekly Der Spiegel reported, without providing details, that parliament members in the Baltic countries did not rule out the deployment of troops to Ukraine if the situation dramatically worsened for the Ukrainian armed forces. The media outlet did not specify who had made statements on the matter.