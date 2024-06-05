US to lead $50 bln loan to Ukraine if EU indefinitely extends anti-Russia sanctions

LONDON, June 5. /TASS/. The US is ready to lead a loan worth $50 bln to Ukraine repaid by profits from frozen Russian assets if the EU can indefinitely extend sanctions against Moscow, the Financial Times reported citing an EU discussion paper prepared for a virtual meeting of the bloc’s finance ministers on Wednesday.

Precise details of the loan, including its maturity, interest rate, whether it would be provided directly or through an intermediary such as the World Bank, remain to be determined, the newspaper wrote.

The US is also discussing other potential options should the profits fall short of required repayments, or should the EU fail to agree a rollover of sanctions, the paper said.

The EU, Canada, the US and Japan have frozen Russian assets in a total amount of around $300 bln. Roughly $5-6 bln of the assets are in the US, while the bulk of the funds are held by European depositories, particularly by the Belgium-based Euroclear international platform.