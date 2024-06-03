Macron may announce deployment of military instructors to Ukraine on June 6

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron may announce the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine on June 6, the RFI radio station said.

According to the radio station, the French leader may do this during the commemorative events on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

French retired Colonel Peer De Jong, co-founder of the Themiis Institute dealing with ecurity problems, said in an interview with the Valeurs Actuelles weekly that "the French have been present in Ukraine for a long time." In his words, the whole things is only about increasing the number of instructors.

He said earlier that he could hardly imagine a situation when Kiev wins a victory.

Le Monde reported on Thursday that Marcon is evidently seeking to form a EU coalition to send instructors to Ukraine. This issue was raised during his visit to Germany on May 26-28, in particular during talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Although Germany is still very cautious in its approaches to the issue of sending its troops to Ukraine, some other countries, for instance the Baltic republics, are ready to join the so-called coalition.