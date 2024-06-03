EU's goal should be peace in Ukraine — Slovak politician

BRATISLAVA, June 3. /TASS/. The European Union should seek peace in Ukraine, and not Russia’s defeat, Katarina Roth-Nevedalova, a member of the European Parliament from Slovakia, a Social Democrat, has said in an interview with the eReport news portal.

"I’ve spoken many times in the European Parliament on the issue of the war in Ukraine. It is a pity that the EU, which was built on the basis of the idea of peace and of ending wars and conflicts is now becoming a military organization," she said. "The EU considers the ideas of peace and of ending the conflict [in Ukraine] as too radical solutions. We keep talking only about sending more weapons, raising money for their [purchase], and bypassing the system of international law to supply these weapons, and about how strongly we want to defeat Russia. In the meantime, our goal should not be to defeat Russia. Our goals should be peace, support for the [social and economic] development of third countries and, of course, support for our own citizens."

Roth-Nevedalova dismissed as absurd the attitude of those in favor of continuing the conflict in Ukraine. Russia, she said, cannot be defeated, and it is naive to think that it will capitulate. "When this war is over, we will have to cooperate with Russia," she said. The way she sees it, the EU should have mediated the situation in Ukraine.

Roth-Nevedalova was twice elected a member of the European Parliament from Slovakia. She has been nominated a candidate again in the upcoming June 8 elections of Slovakia’s 15 representatives in this EU body.