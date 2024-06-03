Escalation of Ukrainian conflict threatens not only Europe, but also Africa — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, June 3. /TASS/. The escalation of the conflict in Ukraine threatens not only Europe, but also the whole world, so African countries would support a negotiated settlement for it as soon as possible, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He made the statement at a news conference following a meeting in Budapest with his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio, according to a broadcast by M1 television.

The foreign minister said that "military hysteria" and "political preparations" for war continue in Europe. The armed conflict in Ukraine has already caused enormous damage to the whole world, including Africa, and its escalation poses a global threat.

"The war madness is spiraling out of control, which is why we need the voice of peace advocates now more than ever. That's why we value the voices of common sense coming out of Africa. That is why we value African countries that speak clearly, openly and honestly for peace," Szijjarto said.

He said Africa continues to face conflicts on its territory and therefore "we need to listen to Africans when they say that the longer we put off negotiating an end to the war, the more people will die and the more destruction there will be."

Szijjarto said a prompt end to the conflict in Ukraine is in the interests of both Europe and Africa.

"It is in the interest of the European and African peoples that this madness of a world war, which seems to be unfolding in Europe, ends as soon as possible," the Hungarian minister said.

The Angolan minister said he had participated in the civil war for 27 years and knows how much misery it brought to the people of his country. Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, he said he agrees that "a solution must be found that can lead to real negotiations" for peace. Antonio reiterated Angola's readiness to help such international efforts, if necessary.

In June 2023, a peace mission of seven African countries - including the presidents of Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, the prime minister of Egypt and representatives of the Republic of Congo and Uganda - proposed a 10-point plan that could be a basis for settling the conflict in Ukraine.

On June 16, the mission visited Kiev, where it held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the following day it was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The African mission’s plan included such proposals as de-escalation of the conflict on both sides, exchange of prisoners, diplomatic negotiations, ensuring the sovereignty of the countries in accordance with the UN Charter, and post-war reconstruction of areas affected by the fighting.