VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. The situation in the nuclear fuel market will not change in a day due to US sanctions against Russian uranium, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

"Changes in the market will occur but it will not be overnight. It will take a few years," the Director General said.

The issue of different suppliers is already on the agenda; there are new projects and there are countries that will be Russian customers, Grossi added.