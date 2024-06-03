CSTO wants Armenia to clear up its participation in organization — secretary general

ALMATY, June 3. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would like Yerevan to clarify its relations with the organization, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"We hope that the republic’s political leadership will make a concrete statement on the prospects of its relations with the CSTO. It would be good for all members of our association, first of all in terms of planning future joint activities," he said at a session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s Council.

"Our colleagues from Armenia have considerably reduced their presence at the organization’s events over the past year," he said. "Nevertheless, basic cooperation mechanisms continue operating. Armenia is still a full-fledged member of the organization and this country still has commitments to fulfill."