SYDNEY, June 3. /TASS/. More than half of Australians believe that Canberra should stop supporting the Kiev regime and pay more attention to domestic issues, the ABC news corporation said citing its own opinion poll.

The survey, conducted among 1,510 respondents, shows that 51% of Australians are against providing aid to Ukraine.

Other questions in the survey, conducted online on May 24-30, included whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be brought back to the country (71% of those polled want him released immediately while 29% think his prosecution is fair), whether the International Criminal Court (ICC) should issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (64% support this), and concerns about this year's US presidential election (52% of those polled are worried that incumbent president Joe Biden may be re-elected).

Since March 2022, Canberra has provided the Kiev regime with a total of over 1.06 bln Australian dollars (over $700 mln).Over 880 mln Australian dollars (about $584 mln) have been spent on arms and munitions. Additionally, Australia has sent to Ukraine 120 Bushmaster armored vehicles, M777 howitzers, M113 armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons and drones.