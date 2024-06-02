Armenian opposition leader announces protest rally and march on Monday

YEREVAN, June 2. /TASS/. Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather on Monday morning near the Holy Cross Church and march to the country’s Investigative Committee.

"Tomorrow, at ten in the morning, let us gather near the Holy Cross Church and march to the Investigative Committee. I will announce our demands tomorrow. Either we receive answers to all the question or we will be free in our actions," he said during a rally.

On Friday, the police detained 29 protesters near the building of the Armenian foreign ministry. Only two of them have been released. According to lawyer Ruben Meliikyan, the rest are accused of participating in mass riots.

Galstanyan also said that he plans to visit the cities of Vanadzor and Vardenis, as well as to the Syunik Province.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages, which used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era but have been controlled by Armenia since the 1990s, to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Bagrat Galstanyan, Archbishop of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church. The movement demands Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blaming him for ceding territories to Azerbaijan.