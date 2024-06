MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin would be welcome to come to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, UFC chief Dana White said.

"Any president of a country that comes to a fight - obviously we would be blown away and honored to have at any of our fights. So obviously, Russia, I’m sure the president of the country would be more than welcome to come," he said at a press conference.

Russia has so far hosted three UFC events.