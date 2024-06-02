Germany to move closer to Russia, expert says

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. Germany will gradually move away from the United States and becoming closer to Russia, ex-advisor to the Secretary of Defense Douglas Macgregor said.

"Germany is moving inch by inch; intellectually, mentally and strategically in the direction of Russia. We are going to see a definitive break between the United States and Berlin in the months ahead," Macgregor wrote on his page in the X social network.

The move towards Russia "is the only way Germany can recover economically," he added.