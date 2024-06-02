China committed to no first use policy — Defense Minister

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. China is following the defense strategy of no first use of nuclear weapons, Defense Minister Dong Jun said at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue forum.

"Although China was exposed to nuclear blackmailing and threats in times past, it is committed to the no first use of nuclear weapons policy <...> and unconditional renunciation of the use or the threat of using nuclear weapons against countries not having nuclear weapons or territories free from nuclear weapons," the minister said.

Those attempting to separate Taiwan to China set themselves up for destruction, Dong continued. The People’s Liberation Army of China will act quickly, decisively and boldly to prevent Taiwan’s independence and make sure that such plans never work out, the minister added.