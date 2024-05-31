Fico won’t be able to resume his duties as Slovak PM for several months — MFA

BRATISLAVA, May 31. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is recovering after a recent attack, will not be able to return to his work duties for a few months, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said, the TASR news agency reported.

"His health condition is improving, thank God, but in any case he will need a few more months before he can fully return to his duties as prime minister," the official said.

On Thursday, Fico was discharged from a hospital in Banska Bystrica and continues to undergo treatment at his home in Bratislava. According to Slovak media, he is under the care of doctors from the city’s St. Michael's Hospital. News media reported that security has been stepped up at the residential complex where the prime minister's apartment is located.

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Fico has been the prime minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. He previously held the post from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. The official has long criticized the West's strategy on Ukraine, saying the conflict has no military solution and arms supplies to Kiev only lead to casualties.