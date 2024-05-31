Former Austrian diplomat hails safety, freedom in Russia

KEMEROVO, May 31. /TASS/. Life in Russia is safer than in European countries, reflecting the level of freedom in the country , the head of the GORKI center of St. Petersburg’s State University, energy analyst, professor, the ex-foreign minister of Austria, Karin Kneissl, said.

"I enjoy living in Russia because it gives me freedom. Freedom, for me, means living in safety. In Moscow, St. Petersburg, or Khabarovsk, you can walk in a park at night. This was possible in Austria 30 years ago, but not now," Kneissl said at the Women's Forum in Kuzbass, emphasizing that safety is a cornerstone of freedom.

"Women in Russia maintain their femininity and essence. In Austria, things have become a bit confused, and sometimes it's not clear who is a man and who is a woman," the professor added.

The 3rd Woman`s Forum in Kuzbass "The role of women in the development of industrial regions," is taking place in Kemerovo from May 30 to June 1. The forum brings together over 5,000 participants from Russia and 13 other countries.

.