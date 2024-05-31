Hungary’s top diplomat criticizes NATO’s proposal on regular aid to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, May 31. /TASS/. Budapest will only support NATO’s proposal to give Ukraine $40 bln in annual military aid if the fighting leaks into a member country in Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The NATO leadership proposed collecting annually 16 trln forints ($40 bln)," as they proceed from the fact that the Ukraine conflict will drag on, Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters following an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers in Prague. "Of course, I noted that Hungary will only make a financial contribution if, under the Washington treaty, there is a war in Europe," he said at a press briefing broadcast by M1 television.

As nobody is threatening NATO now, Hungary disagrees with the alliance’s position here, he underscored.