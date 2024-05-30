{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Slovak premier continues treatment at home after failed assassination

Fico’s health condition has noticeably improved in the past few days

BRATISLAVA, May 31. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is recovering after a failed assassination attempt, will continue his treatment at home in the capital Bratislava, the Pravda news portal reported.

According to the report, Fico’s health condition has noticeably improved in the past few days, and he was flown to the capital by a helicopter. JOJ television informed that security has been stepped up outside his home in Bratislava. The transfer from F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica was carried out at the premier’s request.

Markiza television reported on Wednesday that Fico had been transferred from the hospital in Banska Bystrica to a medical facility in Bratislava. However, other Slovak media refuted these reports.

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Fico has been the prime minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. He previously held the post from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. The official has long criticized the West's strategy on Ukraine, saying the conflict has no military solution and arms supplies to Kiev only lead to casualties.

Military operation in Ukraine
US allows Kiev use its weapons against targets in Russia for counter-fire — Pentagon
"Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long range strikes inside of Russia has not changed," the official added
Russian deputy foreign minister expresses concern over rising politicization in UNHRC
According to the Foreign Ministry, it was underscored during the meeting that there is the need to bring back the spirit of constructive, equitable and mutually respectful cooperation on pressing issues of encouragement and protection of human rights
Gaza radicals release new video of hostage calling himself Alexander Trufanov
The young man, speaking in Hebrew says that he is "all right" despite continued Israeli bombardments
Deployment of US missiles to Philippines creates risk of war, Beijing warns
According to Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian, the US has recently deployed a medium-range missile launcher to the Philippines under the guise of military exercises
Polish elites chomping at the bit to occupy West Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, in the current international climate, Poland is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, hoping "to take revenge on Moscow for losing a geopolitical confrontation in the past"
Major fire breaks out at industrial facility in Moscow
"At present, the area of the fire is 4,000 square meters," a rescue official said
US bankers fear isolation of Russian economy — RIAC
Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev emphasized that the dollar's position of the global financial system is gradually declining, although it "remains the most important currency for international transactions" for the time being
Hammer air bomb, Olkha MLRS projectile shot down over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems destroyed a Hammer guided air bomb and an Olkha MLRS projectiles over the Belgorod Region
US plans to post videos on social media about 'Russian threat' — Russian intelligence
"The target audience of this project is the population of Sweden and Finland into whose heads the Americans need to din 'the universal fear' of Moscow's 'territorial appetite' trumped up by Washington," according to the statement
Musk refutes media reports about invitation to become Trump’s adviser
According to sources, the two men discussed ways to give Musk influence over policies related to border security and the economy
Press review: West pushes to take Russian assets and Moscow moves to recognize Taliban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 30th
Putin hails Russian troops taking part in special operation as pillars of nation
"We are going through serious challenges, fighting for truth, justice, Russia’s sovereignty and our people’s right to decide their own future," the Russian president pointed out
Full-scale war between Russia, West can’t be ruled out, expert says
"A number of officials, particularly in France and the United Kingdom, have said that individual military units from NATO countries may be deployed to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev said
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
Ukraine sharply increased shelling intensity of civilians in Zaporozhye Reigon — official
Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s Commission on the matters of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support of veterans said that at least eight impacts have been registered in Veilkaya Znamenka and ten impacts have been registered in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya this evening
Russia’s federal budget deficit totals $43.64 bln in January-April, Treasury says
Federal budget revenues stood at 8.9 trillion rubles ($98.3 bln) in January-April 2024 against 11.684 trillion rubles ($128.9 bln) planned
Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat
"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Russia expresses condolences over Gaza tent camp tragedy — MFA
Maria Zakharova said what happened was a direct consequence of Israel’s disregard for several decisions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which demanded a halt to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and reliable humanitarian access to the enclave
Press review: EU split on Ukraine hitting Russia and Israeli tanks roll deep into Rafah
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 29th
France not to invite Russia to 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
TASS did not manage to get information on this issue from the event’s organizers
Borrell reacts to call to arrest Israeli PM
"All states that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court’s decisions," the top EU diplomat said
Russia, China should jointly counter unilateral sanctions — Wang Yi
The Chinese foreign minister pointed out that the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Beijing had almost doubled in the past ten years
Elysee Palace confirms Russia not to be invited to ceremony in Normandy
Previously, the Europe 1 radio station reported citing its sources that France intends to invite Russia to the events in Normandy
US election to have no effect on relations with Russia, may influence Ukraine — RIAC chief
Ivan Timofeev drew attention to the illusion arising every 4 years that the presidential election in the US "will change something"
UN General Assembly observes minute of silence in honor of late President of Iran
The meeting was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the US and most of European countries ignored the meeting
EU politicians should recall their food security statements — Russian Foreign Ministry
The EU ideology on "prohibitive duties" is clear - "they want to press Russia out from all around," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia's Q1 GDP rises by 5.4% — PM Mishustin
The PM emphasized that economic results for 2023 show Russia’s positive trends
Ukraine carried out 16 strikes at Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye Region
"A man, born in 1964, reached a hospital by car on his own. He was diagnosed with a landmine explosive wound, vast torn wounds of arm and elbow, open crack of the left should joint. The information about the injured and destruction is being clarified," the administration said
Russian forces destroy four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 305 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Hungary to speak out against mission in Ukraine at NATO meeting — top diplomat
Budapest has warned its allies that "Hungarian soldiers will not take part in such operations, and they won’t be able to use Hungarian territory or Hungarian taxpayer money for these purposes"
Russia and China to create independent transaction mechanisms — RIAC
According to Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev, there is room for expanding Western sanctions from a technical point of view but "at a number of points the sanctions have already exhausted their potential"
Russian troops destroy three Ukrainian radars in Kherson area over past day
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Battlegroup Dnepr units delivered missile and artillery strikes and conducted attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles against the places of massed enemy personnel, positions and depots
Iran reiterates commitment to maintaining peace in Caucasus
ran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Tehran is ready to implement the agreements that were reached by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian arms cache with over 100,000 munitions in LPR
The arms cache also stored more than 600 artillery shells and engineer explosive items, eight anti-tank missiles, over 100 grenade launcher projectiles
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 8 times in past day
The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side
Russian troops to receive 2,000 Gortenzia 7 FPV drones in Ukraine operation
Gortenzia 7 FPV drones are designed to strike enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts and armored equipment
US, UK planes bomb Yemeni capital Sana’a — TV
Sky News Arabia reported that Sana’a International Airport was heavily bombed
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken’s visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Russia welcomes China's proposal for Ukraine peace conference — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko pointed out that "such a conference will ensure equal participation of Moscow and Kiev and will discuss all, not just one peace formula"
Zelensky's office orders subordinates to criticize Biden, Xi — newspaper
The newspaper emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky sees no point in the forum unless US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend
Russian stock market indices plunging on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.08%, the RTS Index plunged by 1.44%
Russian troops destroy first French-made TRF1 howitzer in Ukraine operation
Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian ministries propose to Putin to remove Taliban from terrorist list — envoy
According to Zamir Kabulov, the Taliban government has come a long way towards being recognized since it came to power in Afghanistan in 2021
Russian military expert doubts West will let Kiev engage with Moscow
"The political elites in Ukraine are currently poised to continue the military confrontation," Igor Korotchenko opined
Envoy warns of dire consequences from use of Danish weapons against targets in Russia
Vladimir Barbin noted that "Denmark seems to be willing to give Kiev carte blanche to provoke a direct clash between NATO and Russia"
Georgia to start registering foreign-sponsored NGOs in September
"Approximately in September, organizations will have to apply for registration," Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said
If restrictions on Kiev's use of Western arms lifted, Russia to respond properly — MFA
"Russia's security will be ensured, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, by creating a buffer zone in Ukraine," Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on Belgorod Region kill 175 civilians
According to the head of the Presidential Council on Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev, the HRC informs international organizations about human rights violations carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces on a regular basis
Nearly half of Volchansk in Kharkov Region liberated by Russian troops
The head of the regional military-civilian administration added that all of the enemy’s counterattacks in the area end up for the Ukrainian military with heavy losses amid personnel and military hardware
US weapons supplied to Kiev should be used on Ukraine’s territory — Pentagon
US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters "there's been no change in our policy"
Kiev may fall within 'buffer zone' if West sends Ukraine long-range weapons — Russian MP
As the distance between Lugansk and Kiev stands at 482 km, the buffer zone should include Kiev, Viktor Vodolatsky said
Top defense official calls for improving Russia-Kazakhstan unified air defense system
According to Andrey Belousov, the situation in the world is extremely complicated and tends to deteriorate, including in the Central Asian region
Russia slams ICC’s warrant for Putin's arrest 'null and void' — Kremlin
Earlier on Friday, it became known that the International Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova
Hamas ready to reach agreement with Israel in case of cessation of hostilities in Gaza
Movement stated that treaty includes comprehensive agreements on the exchange of hostages
Lavrov urges countries of Global South not to attend Swiss meeting on Ukraine
During his speech, the top Russian diplomat stressed that the goal of the event in Switzerland is not "considering the ways of settling the conflict around Ukraine"
Operation of Kerch ferry restored after Ukrainian attack
Fragments of intercepted missiles damaged the car and train ferries
Hungarian movement reminds Macron that Napoleon was defeated in Russia
The letter of Hungarian Community for Peace Association expresses "shock and indignation" over the French president’s remarks about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine
Biden seeks war with Russia to boost approval rating, US journalist opines
In late April, Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers
North Korea fires around ten ballistic missiles
Information about their flight distance is not available at this point
EU approves tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus from July 1 — EC
The EU Council said that the EU's prohibitive tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus will not affect transit through EU ports to third countries
Slovenian cabinet decides to recognize Palestinian state — Foreign Ministry
Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said the country, "as a responsible member of the United Nations Security Council, is obliged to do everything in its power to establish lasting peace in the Middle East"
Kremlin knows that Poland allowed Ukraine to attack Russia with its weapons
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about its reaction in case Kiev uses Western weapons to attack its territory
France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict
In his opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent
Not dissolving NATO post-Cold War seen as mistake by many — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "just yesterday, a famous US economist, political scientist Jeffrey Sachs, cited this mistake in an interview with [US journalist] Tucker Carlson"
Israeli fighter jets deliver strike on Syria’s Homs governorate — Russian military
"One decoy missile fell in the city of Baniyas in the Latakia, killing one child, injuring ten civilians and damaging a residential building," Yury Popov said
NATO countries’ intention to continue war with Russia will backfire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that NATO countries, primarily the United States, are consciously heading for a new round of tensions and provoking Ukraine to continue a senseless war with Russia
Republika Srpska sets up working group aiming to peacefully divide BiH
The members of the working group are the Entity's interior minister, the justice minister, the heads of the tax and geodesic departments, and some other members of the Republika Srpska leadership
Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130.9 mln tons in 2024
Wheat harvest is expected to reach 84.2 mln tons, barley harvest could amount up to 18.7 mln tons, corn - 14.6 mln tons
Officials have to realize what historical stage Russia is going through — Putin
The head of state stressed that everyone should work as if on the frontline and feel mobilized and it was the only way all the goals could be achieved
Russian nation deserves being ‘worshipped at its feet’ for heroism, unity — Putin
"There is no award to award an entire nation, but it is the heroism and the unity around the Homeland and its interests that is the foundation of all our victories - of the entire Russia and of each and every one of us," the head of state underscored
Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia with London’s permission — official
There is no complete unanimity among Kiev's Western allies, which have multiplied arms deliveries to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation, on restrictions on its use
HIMARS service center opens in Romania
Romania has purchased three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers manufactured by Lockheed Martin
Three European countries recognize Palestine, Israel recalls envoys, issues stern warning
143 out of 193 UN member nations, including Russia, had recognized Palestine
Belarus’ Gomel Region bordering Ukraine ready to switch to martial law — deputy minister
Alexander Khudoleyev underscored that interaction of "all elements of the military component" was checked during the training
Kiev lost up to 190 troops in Russian battlegroup West’s operational zone
Apart from that, "the enemy lost <…> 11 automobiles, an electronic warfare station and 15 drone command centers," battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma said
Two ferries damaged in attack on infrastructure facilities in Crimea’s Kerch
There are no casualties among sailors or civilians were reported, Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said
Russian, Armenian deputy premiers discuss integration
"The sides considered issues related to development of the union’s legislative base, improvement of regulatory mechanisms in certain areas of integration and other issues within the board’s competence," the Russian government said in a statement
Transnistria worried by paratroops' exercises in Moldova — peacekeepers' spokesman
"There had been no notification to the Joint Military Command or other bodies of the peacekeeping operation," Oleg Belyakov said
Passenger who fell ill on Khabarovsk-Moscow flight dies
The Nizhny Novgorod airport reported earlier that a plane flying from Khabarovsk to Moscow landed in the regional center due to a health crisis experienced by one of its passengers
'Appealing and difficult.' First surfing championships in Far North
"Surfing in Teriberka is always a challenge, it's always something appealing and difficult, take for example the road closure story - you may never make it as planned," said Gleb Krysenkov, a surfer from St. Petersburg
Putin awards Steven Seagal with Order of Friendship
According to the Russian presidential decree on Seagal’s awarding, the Order of Friendship was awarded for the "big contribution to development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation"
Moldovan politician says West builds foothold in country for proxy war
"Over the last six months, we estimate that about $600-700 million worth of weapons were imported to Moldova," Ilan Shor said
US sends military consultants to Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine
According to the report, "the idea is to make them more compatible with American forces and to move them away from the Russian model," because their governments are "keen to exit Moscow's orbit"
Biden secretly permits Kiev to use US weapons for deep strikes on Russia — Politico
According to the report, the permission applies to Russian regions that border Ukraine’s northwestern region of Kharkov
At UN Security Council, Russia points to US double standards over Syria
In Dmitry Chumakovopinion, "by actually occupying the territory of a UN member state, the US bears no responsibility for the civilian population under Washington's control"
Moscow working to release Russian nationals held by Hamas — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov is also a special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa
Macron dragging France into war by allowing strikes on Russia’s territory — Le Pen
The French politician said she was in support of supplying "defensive weapons" to Ukraine, but opposes French weapons being used for delivering strikes outside Ukrainian borders
Rosneft posts IFRS net profit totaling $4.4 bln in Q1 2024
Revenues totaled 2.594 trillion rubles ($28.6 bln) and gained 1.7% quarterly and 42% annually
Lawmaker sees possibility of liberating Volchansk, Chasov Yar soon
"We are closing our pincers on these territories, including Volchansk, operating according to the principle of sparing our soldiers," Viktor Vodolatsky said
Russian troops expanding offensive in south Donetsk area — top brass
The Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance drones help Russian troops uncover hidden Ukrainian army positions, the amount of enemy personnel and military hardware
Former Ukrainian soldier shares details of his escape to Russian troops on T-64 tank
DPR defense circles said earlier that Maksim Likhachyov had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Western instructors in Ukraine sustaining losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, "it is becoming more and more difficult for them to conceal these losses"
US imposes sanctions against CAR mining company over alleged ties to Wagner PMC
The company, located in the capital city of Banghi, specializes in mining non-ferrous metals
Slovak PM transferred to Bratislava hospital — report
According to the report, Fico was admitted to the St. Michael's Hospital in the capital
Russian assault forces capture seven Ukrainian commandos near Volchansk
Specifically, Russian troops captured three fighters of the battalion Brotherhood from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department, four fighters of the Sonechko battalion, and also seven border guards
Russian Cabinet approves draft amendments of fiscal parameters
Draft documents will now be sent to the State Duma for consideration
War lobbyists sabotage implementation of Istanbul agreements — Erdogan
The Turkish president also pointed out that "no one knows when and how the war will end"
