BRATISLAVA, May 31. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is recovering after a failed assassination attempt, will continue his treatment at home in the capital Bratislava, the Pravda news portal reported.

According to the report, Fico’s health condition has noticeably improved in the past few days, and he was flown to the capital by a helicopter. JOJ television informed that security has been stepped up outside his home in Bratislava. The transfer from F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica was carried out at the premier’s request.

Markiza television reported on Wednesday that Fico had been transferred from the hospital in Banska Bystrica to a medical facility in Bratislava. However, other Slovak media refuted these reports.

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Fico has been the prime minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. He previously held the post from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. The official has long criticized the West's strategy on Ukraine, saying the conflict has no military solution and arms supplies to Kiev only lead to casualties.