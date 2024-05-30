CHISINAU, May 30. /TASS/. Moldova’s Western partners are building a foothold in the country for a proxy war, said Ilan Shor, the leader of the Moldovan opposition electoral bloc called Victory.

"The West now is making it very clear: ‘Yes, I took charge of this country, and I will not let go of it,’" he said on the Evening with Vladimir Solovyov program on Rossiya-1 television.

Shor said Western countries are exerting influence on the country to "create another platform for a proxy war."

"Over the last six months, we estimate that about $600-700 million worth of weapons were imported to Moldova," the politician said.

He said that over the four years that the pro-Western regime ruled in Moldova, gas and electricity prices have increased manyfold, agricultural exports declined sharply, pension indexations have been the smallest in past 30 years, and 6% of residents left the country. "The country is sliding into absolute poverty," Shor summarized.