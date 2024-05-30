Raisi led Iran in difficult times — UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in an air crash, led the country in difficult times for both the country and the world as a whole, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a commemorative event at the UN General Assembly.

"President Raisi led Iran at a challenging time for the country, the region and globally," he said. "In these difficult times, international and regional cooperation are needed more than ever. <....>. I wish to assure that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people."

Guterres reiterated his deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in East Azerbaijan province in northern Iran. Along with Raisi, the foreign minister and a number of state officials of the Islamic republic were on board. All passengers and crew died. An early presidential election will be held on June 28.

As The New York Times noted, the plane crash occurred at a delicate moment for international relations, two days after indirect talks between Iran and the United States to reduce the threat posed by a growing conflict in the Middle East.