Development of Russia-China relations contributes to global peace — defense ministry

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. The stable development of Moscow-Beijing relations contributes to regional and global peace, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing.

"The healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations not only meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, but also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity regionally and globally," Wu Qian said.

He recalled that China and Russia adhere to the non-alignment with blocs, non-direction toward third parties and non-confrontation principles.

Commenting on British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps' allegations that China was supplying or preparing to supply lethal weapons to Russia, Wu Qian urged to stop making unsubstantiated accusations against China.

Earlier, Grant Shapps claimed at a London conference on defense and security issues that British and US intelligence agencies had evidence that "lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine.".