Development of Russia-China relations contributes to global peace — defense ministry

Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian recalled that China and Russia adhere to the non-alignment with blocs, non-direction toward third parties and non-confrontation principles

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. The stable development of Moscow-Beijing relations contributes to regional and global peace, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing.

"The healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations not only meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, but also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity regionally and globally," Wu Qian said.

He recalled that China and Russia adhere to the non-alignment with blocs, non-direction toward third parties and non-confrontation principles.

Commenting on British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps' allegations that China was supplying or preparing to supply lethal weapons to Russia, Wu Qian urged to stop making unsubstantiated accusations against China.

Earlier, Grant Shapps claimed at a London conference on defense and security issues that British and US intelligence agencies had evidence that "lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine.".

China
Gaza radicals release new video of hostage calling himself Alexander Trufanov
The young man, speaking in Hebrew says that he is "all right" despite continued Israeli bombardments
Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia with London’s permission — official
There is no complete unanimity among Kiev's Western allies, which have multiplied arms deliveries to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation, on restrictions on its use
US behind Nord Stream explosions, American economist says
In 2020 US President Joe Biden said in a statement to the press, if the Russians invade Ukraine, Nord Stream is finished, reminded Jeffrey Sachs
Georgia to start registering foreign-sponsored NGOs in September
"Approximately in September, organizations will have to apply for registration," Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said
Putin awards Steven Seagal with Order of Friendship
According to the Russian presidential decree on Seagal’s awarding, the Order of Friendship was awarded for the "big contribution to development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation"
Russian troops expanding offensive in south Donetsk area — top brass
The Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance drones help Russian troops uncover hidden Ukrainian army positions, the amount of enemy personnel and military hardware
White House admits being involved in drawing up Kiev’s ‘peace formula’
Washington has been involved Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in advancing that formula, John Kirby said
Many foreign soldiers come to Ukraine seeking TikTok fame, French mercenary says
The mercenary said that ammunition needed on the frontline was being wasted "for the sake of three TikTok videos"
Lawmaker sees possibility of liberating Volchansk, Chasov Yar soon
"We are closing our pincers on these territories, including Volchansk, operating according to the principle of sparing our soldiers," Viktor Vodolatsky said
West uses 'dirty tools' to bring discord into Russia-China relations — Rudenko
"A policy of dual deterrence is being pursued against Moscow and Beijing," Andrey Rudenko pointed out
Russia’s Progress MS-27 space freighter to blast off to ISS
The blastoff is scheduled for 12:42:59 p.m. Moscow time
Nearly half of Volchansk in Kharkov Region liberated by Russian troops
The head of the regional military-civilian administration added that all of the enemy’s counterattacks in the area end up for the Ukrainian military with heavy losses amid personnel and military hardware
Ukraine meets all criteria to start EU accession talks — German MFA
According to Anna Luhrmann, the German leadership insists that EU member states should agree on a framework for Ukraine’s EU accession talks as soon as possible
Envoy warns of dire consequences from use of Danish weapons against targets in Russia
Vladimir Barbin noted that "Denmark seems to be willing to give Kiev carte blanche to provoke a direct clash between NATO and Russia"
Putin to talk to large families from Russian regions via video linkup
Families, where parents have been decorated with the Order of Parental Glory, or where mothers received the honorary title of Mother Heroine, will be invited to a conversation with the Russian president
Abrams tanks viewed as prime targets in Ukraine and have flaws — CNN
According to the report, the US military’s main $10 million battle tanks that were supplied to Ukraine don’t have sufficient armor to protect them from the latest weapons
US still does not permit Kiev use its weapons for strikes on Russia — White House
"There's no change in our policy," John Kirby said
Russia delivers intense strikes in Vremevka area using demolition bombs — politician
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov said that the Russian military had improved its positions near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Officials have to realize what historical stage Russia is going through — Putin
The head of state stressed that everyone should work as if on the frontline and feel mobilized and it was the only way all the goals could be achieved
Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat
"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Macron dragging France into war by allowing strikes on Russia’s territory — Le Pen
The French politician said she was in support of supplying "defensive weapons" to Ukraine, but opposes French weapons being used for delivering strikes outside Ukrainian borders
Conflict in Ukraine deals heavy blow to idea of US weapons superiority — journalist
The article’s headline said the conflict ripped the veil off of US weapons superiority
Deployment of US missiles to Philippines creates risk of war, Beijing warns
According to Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian, the US has recently deployed a medium-range missile launcher to the Philippines under the guise of military exercises
France may soon send its military instructors to Ukraine — agency
Reuters reports that "France would initially send a limited number of personnel to assess the modalities of a mission before dispatching several hundred trainers"
Biden seeks war with Russia to boost approval rating, US journalist opines
In late April, Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Polish elites chomping at the bit to occupy West Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, in the current international climate, Poland is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, hoping "to take revenge on Moscow for losing a geopolitical confrontation in the past"
Kremlin knows that Poland allowed Ukraine to attack Russia with its weapons
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about its reaction in case Kiev uses Western weapons to attack its territory
Lavrov urges countries of Global South not to attend Swiss meeting on Ukraine
During his speech, the top Russian diplomat stressed that the goal of the event in Switzerland is not "considering the ways of settling the conflict around Ukraine"
Russian attack helicopters thwart Kiev’s attempt to rotate troops in Kharkov area
In their sortie, the helicopter crews delivered a strike by S-8 aviation rockets using coordinates of an air controller
Russian troops destroy first French-made TRF1 howitzer in Ukraine operation
Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Press review: West pushes to take Russian assets and Moscow moves to recognize Taliban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 30th
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken’s visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Conference on Russia-China cooperation in new era opens in Moscow
On the first day of the conference, Russian and Chinese high-ranking officials, leading researchers and experts will discuss the political aspects of bilateral cooperation
Taliban praise Russian authorities' statements on relations with Afghanistan — spokesman
Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the Taliban government has "extremely positive diplomatic and trading relations" with Russia
Ukrainian media claims ten countries poised to let Kiev strike targets inside Russia
The media outlet briefly recounted statements made in May by various european officials without quoting them directly, in order to justify this "readiness"
Russian Cabinet approves draft amendments of fiscal parameters
Draft documents will now be sent to the State Duma for consideration
Erdogan accuses West of complicity in Israel’s atrocities in Gaza
"No state will be safe until Israel abides by international law and considers itself bound by international law," the Turkish leader said
Thailand needs to join BRICS as role of dollar, euro declines — expert
The Government of Thailand approved on Tuesday a draft letter of the country’s intent to become a BRICS member
If restrictions on Kiev's use of Western arms lifted, Russia to respond properly — MFA
"Russia's security will be ensured, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, by creating a buffer zone in Ukraine," Maria Zakharova said
Shelling of Energodar means sanitary zone should be created across Dnieper — politician
"There is no doubt that this is only the beginning, so there will be a sanitary zone for the Zaporozhye NPP as well," Vladimir Rogov added
German defense minister against sending military instructors to Ukraine
According to the minister, no one has yet been able to explain to him "what would be the advantage of instructing on Ukrainian soil"
Former Ukrainian soldier shares details of his escape to Russian troops on T-64 tank
DPR defense circles said earlier that Maksim Likhachyov had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Western instructors in Ukraine sustaining losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, "it is becoming more and more difficult for them to conceal these losses"
Washington to create long-term hotbed of tension in APR — Russia’s ambassador to China
Igor Morgulov added that the situation was being intentionally escalated around Taiwan and in the South China Sea
Belarus’ Gomel Region bordering Ukraine ready to switch to martial law — deputy minister
Alexander Khudoleyev underscored that interaction of "all elements of the military component" was checked during the training
Environmental recovery after Kakhovka plant emergency could take 2-3 generations — analyst
On 6, 2023, Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, causing an uncontrolled water discharge, which killed 55 people died and injured 175
France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict
In his opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent
US plans to post videos on social media about 'Russian threat' — Russian intelligence
"The target audience of this project is the population of Sweden and Finland into whose heads the Americans need to din 'the universal fear' of Moscow's 'territorial appetite' trumped up by Washington," according to the statement
Ukraine already has right to use Western arms against Russia — NATO chief
"The right to self-defense is enshrined in the United Nations Charter," Jens Stoltenberg said
Major fire breaks out at industrial facility in Moscow
"At present, the area of the fire is 4,000 square meters," a rescue official said
Macron crosses 'red line' by advocating strikes on Russian facilities — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that "even without Western authorization, Ukraine has a long record of using Western weapons to strike civilian and military targets in Russia"
Russia, China view each other as priority partners — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, cooperation in the practical field has been progressing steadily, despite the turbulent geopolitical situation
EAEU regularly receives preferential trade requests — Russian diplomat
The EAEU "has gained significant clout on the international arena," Alexander Pankin said
US policy on Taiwan similar to turning Ukraine into threat to Russia's security — diplomat
Andrey Rudenko pointed out that Russia "firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is always ready to support Chinese friends in their actions to protect state sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the country"
NATO countries’ intention to continue war with Russia will backfire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that NATO countries, primarily the United States, are consciously heading for a new round of tensions and provoking Ukraine to continue a senseless war with Russia
Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, state of emergency declared
The authorities have evacuated the town of Grindavik
Jury fails to pronounce verdict in Trump’s hush money trial after day one of deliberations
Deliberations will resume at 09:30 local time on May 30
8 ATACMS missiles intercepted above Sea of Azov, 8 drones - above Black Sea
The Russian Defense Ministry added that "two drone boats moving towards the Crimean Peninsula, were destroyed in the Black Sea"
Deputy Foreign Minister debunks claims that EAEU membership unprofitable for Russia
According to Alexander Pankin, benefits for Russia lie "in constant new opportunities for economic growth and development"
Talks on lifting Iranian sanctions continue after president Raisi’s death — ministry
Nuclear activities continue under the control of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri Kani said
Kiev lost up to 190 troops in Russian battlegroup West’s operational zone
Apart from that, "the enemy lost <…> 11 automobiles, an electronic warfare station and 15 drone command centers," battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma said
Russian troops to receive 2,000 Gortenzia 7 FPV drones in Ukraine operation
Gortenzia 7 FPV drones are designed to strike enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts and armored equipment
EU going to punish Orban over his stance on Ukraine — media
According to the source, the EU believes that Hungarian representatives can forget about retaining any important posts in the EC
Kiev acknowledges total superiority of Russian troops in weapons
In this regard, the Kiev official once again called to increase the Western aid for Ukraine
Ukrainian shelling attacks on forests lead to desertification in Kherson Region — experts
These forests created back in 18th century, by an order of Empress Catherine II the Great, said Vladimir Maleyev, dean of the natural sciences department at the Kherson State Pedagogical University
Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian arms cache with over 100,000 munitions in LPR
The arms cache also stored more than 600 artillery shells and engineer explosive items, eight anti-tank missiles, over 100 grenade launcher projectiles
Hungary expects oil supplies via Belarus to continue — foreign minister
"Secure oil deliveries to Hungary would not be possible without the Druzhba oil pipeline," Peter Szijjarto said
Russian forces destroy four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 305 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Putin hails Russian troops taking part in special operation as pillars of nation
"We are going through serious challenges, fighting for truth, justice, Russia’s sovereignty and our people’s right to decide their own future," the Russian president pointed out
Two ferries damaged in attack on infrastructure facilities in Crimea’s Kerch
There are no casualties among sailors or civilians were reported, Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Russian nation deserves being ‘worshipped at its feet’ for heroism, unity — Putin
"There is no award to award an entire nation, but it is the heroism and the unity around the Homeland and its interests that is the foundation of all our victories - of the entire Russia and of each and every one of us," the head of state underscored
Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers
Arrangements for Putin’s visits to DPRK, Vietnam at advanced stage — senior diplomat
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was in the pipeline
War lobbyists sabotage implementation of Istanbul agreements — Erdogan
The Turkish president also pointed out that "no one knows when and how the war will end"
One North Korean trash balloon lands on governmental building in Seoul
North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong called this action a display of "DPRK people’s right for expression" of its position
Poland to never leave Ukraine if its servicemen enter it — Putin
The Russian leader specified that if "some other European contingents enter Ukraine together with Polish troops, they will leave, but the Poles will not"
Full-scale war between Russia, West can’t be ruled out, expert says
"A number of officials, particularly in France and the United Kingdom, have said that individual military units from NATO countries may be deployed to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev said
Russia welcomes China's proposal for Ukraine peace conference — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko pointed out that "such a conference will ensure equal participation of Moscow and Kiev and will discuss all, not just one peace formula"
One of North Korean missiles flew 350 km — Japanese defense ministry
All projectiles splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
Expert sees West’s talk about strikes on Russia leading to new Cuban Missile Crisis
Igor Korotchenko noted that to ensure its security Russia needed to expand preparations for the possible use of nuclear weapons and slightly amend its nuclear doctrine
Russian troops destroy three Ukrainian radars in Kherson area over past day
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Battlegroup Dnepr units delivered missile and artillery strikes and conducted attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles against the places of massed enemy personnel, positions and depots
Russia, China uniting like-minded countries of global majority, Lavrov says
According to the top Russian diplomat, the situation is not surprising because Russia and China reject unilateral sanctions, protectionism, pressure and blackmail
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Not dissolving NATO post-Cold War seen as mistake by many — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "just yesterday, a famous US economist, political scientist Jeffrey Sachs, cited this mistake in an interview with [US journalist] Tucker Carlson"
Russian, Armenian deputy premiers discuss integration
"The sides considered issues related to development of the union’s legislative base, improvement of regulatory mechanisms in certain areas of integration and other issues within the board’s competence," the Russian government said in a statement
Top Hungarian diplomat lambasts idea of Ukraine using Western weapons to attack Russia
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that most Western states intend to discuss ideas that Hungary considers crazy at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
Russian military expert doubts West will let Kiev engage with Moscow
"The political elites in Ukraine are currently poised to continue the military confrontation," Igor Korotchenko opined
Houthis down US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone
The rebels downed the drone using a locally-produced missile air defense system, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said
Russia, Myanmar top brass hail pace at which military cooperation develops
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the parties "stressed mutual commitment to strengthening dialogue between the military agencies and bolstering mutually beneficial ties, including those between the air forces of the two countries"
Journalists of closed Moldovan TV channels gather for flash mob on day of Blinken’s visit
Staffers of banned channels also released into the sky black balloons that symbolize mourning for democracy in Moldova
Russian assault forces capture seven Ukrainian commandos near Volchansk
Specifically, Russian troops captured three fighters of the battalion Brotherhood from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department, four fighters of the Sonechko battalion, and also seven border guards
Italy's deputy PM criticizes Macron, Scholz for their stance on Ukraine
"Once again, Macron and Scholz are deciding on behalf of all European citizens, claiming that weapons sent to Ukraine for self-defense can be used to strike Russian territory. This is an escalation that real leaders should avoid," Matteo Salvini said
Arrangements for Putin’s visit to North Korea underway, Kremlin says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited his Russian counterpart to visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea during his Russian trip last September
NATO understands Moscow to react to sending soldiers to Ukraine — Russian mission to OSCE
According to Maxim Buyakevich, "the West does not need Ukraine, neither as an EU member nor as a full NATO member state"
Taliban fully behind Russia in Ukraine conflict — envoy
Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that the Taliban have made this position clear to him and the Russian ambassador in Kabul during various exchanges
North Korea fires around ten ballistic missiles
Information about their flight distance is not available at this point
Russia, China should jointly counter unilateral sanctions — Wang Yi
The Chinese foreign minister pointed out that the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Beijing had almost doubled in the past ten years
EU approves tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus from July 1 — EC
The EU Council said that the EU's prohibitive tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus will not affect transit through EU ports to third countries
Kiev may fall within 'buffer zone' if West sends Ukraine long-range weapons — Russian MP
As the distance between Lugansk and Kiev stands at 482 km, the buffer zone should include Kiev, Viktor Vodolatsky said
