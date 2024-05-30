One of North Korean missiles flew 350 km — Japanese defense ministry

TOKYO, May 30. /TASS/. At least one of the few missiles, launched by North Korea in the early hours of Thursday, covered the distance of 350 km, reaching the maximum altitude of 100 km, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

All projectiles splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch, saying that it violated UN Security Council resolutions.

"North Korea has launched ballistic missiles, which apparently fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. No damage has been confirmed at this point," he told reporters.

"The missile launch violates UN Security Council resolutions, and we strongly condemn it. We have already expressed our protest," he added.

According to the Japanese premier, Tokyo continues to gather and analyze information about the launch in coordination with South Korea and the United States.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired around 10 short-range missiles in the early hours of Thursday.