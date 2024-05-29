{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Journalists of closed Moldovan TV channels gather for flash mob on day of Blinken’s visit

Staffers of banned channels also released into the sky black balloons that symbolize mourning for democracy in Moldova

CHISINAU, May 30. /TASS/. Journalists from several TV channels, closed and prohibited in Moldova, gathered for a flash mob on the day of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to draw his attention to ongoing anti-democratic processes in the republic, the country’s Canal5 reported.

"Our today’s rally is aimed at informing the world and the high-ranking officials guests who are now visiting Chisinau that since PAS [Party of Action and Solidarity] and [President] Maia Sandu came to power, basic democratic rights and freedoms have not been observed at all. TV channels are being closed. Expressing an independent point of view has become a dangerous thing to do. A total of 13 TV channels have been closed in just slightly more than one year," Canal5 TV producer Svetlana Curmei said.

A video posted on YouTube shows journalists holding banners saying "Our democracy is under threat," "Save our media, save our dream" and "Stop censorship in Moldova."

Staffers of banned channels also released into the sky black balloons that symbolize mourning for democracy in Moldova.

The Moldovan government blocked more than 50 news portals and TV channels working with the country’s opposition last year.

