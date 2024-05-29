Eurasian Commission changes rules for registration of drugs

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has changed rules for registration and expert examination of pharmaceuticals for medical use, the EEC said in its press release.

"The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) introduced amendments to rules of registration and expert examination of pharmaceuticals for medical use at the meeting on May 29. The administrative part was updated for the procedure of entering amendments into the registration dossier of the registered pharmaceuticals with consideration of administration of law. The list was expanded and kinds were updated for making changes in the registration dossier that do not require expert activities and are made by giving a notice," the Commission said.

The simplified procedure will cover application filed since March 1 of this year, the EEC noted.