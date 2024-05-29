Two Belarus citizens suspected of arson detained in Poland

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Polish security services have detained three people, one Pole and two Belarus citizens, who are suspected of committing recent arson attacks in different parts of the country, spokesman for the Polish Internal Security Agency Jacek Dobrzynski has said.

"On May 27, in Warsaw, Pruszkow and in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, the Internal Security Agency officers detained three men. A Polish citizen, as well as two citizens of Belarus, are suspected of committing arson attacks on facilities in different parts of the country," he wrote in a statement published on the agency's website. The detainees are suspected of "participating in an organized international criminal group, as well as committing acts of sabotage and terrorism on the instructions of foreign intelligence." The court in Warsaw issued a decree on the arrest of suspects for three months.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that foreign intelligence services might be behind the series of fires in the country. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later confirmed that such a version was being considered during the investigation into the fire in a large mall in Warsaw.

In early May, Warsaw and a number of other Polish cities suffered a number of major fires. On May 13, the roof of a lyceum in a Warsaw suburb caught fire. In Poznan, nine people suffered burns as a result of an explosion at a fire brigade school. Two people died in a fire in a high-rise residential building in the Polish capital on May 12. On the same day, a shopping center in the north of Warsaw burned down. On May 10, a fire broke out at a chemical waste warehouse in the south of the country.