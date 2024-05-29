Chief of Iran’s human rights council condemns Nikki Haley for writing on Israeli shell

DUBAI, May 29. / TASS/. The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharib Abadi, condemned former US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, for writing "Finish them!" on an Israeli artillery shell.

Gharib Abadi, who is also the deputy head of Iran's Supreme Court in charge of international affairs, said on X: "While Nikki Haley is touring occupied Palestine and leaving inscriptions on the Zionist regime's (Israel's - TASS) bombs, this regime, while the UN is not taking action, cut off the Internet in Rafah to deprive people of the opportunity to even say what happened to them these past days."

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon posted to X a photo showing Haley, who dropped out of the US presidential race a while back, signing a shell with the phrase.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.