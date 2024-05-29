Minsk ready to host Ukraine talks — Belarusian foreign ministry

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Minsk is open to hosting negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, Belarusian Defense Minister Sergey Aleinik has said.

"We believe that the reasons for the start of this conflict are complex. We surely know that this whole situation was firstly triggered, and now is being fueled, from the outside. This is being done by those who directly benefit from it," he said following a meeting with Hungarian Defense Minister Peter Szijjarto. "Everyone else is just standing aside. As a result, thousands of people, including civilians, are dying. Millions of people have become refugees," he added.

Aleinik emphasized that "Minsk's stance has not changed - the killings should be stopped; the negotiations should be started." "Right now. On our part, we are ready to assist. Minsk is open [to holding] negotiations," Aleinik emphasized.