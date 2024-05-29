Thirty Red Crescent Society members killed in Gaza since conflict escalated

DUBAI, May 29. /TASS/. Thirty members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have been killed in the Gaza Strip since tensions escalated again in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) member of the Al-Quds Hospital staff, Issam Rouhi Mohammed Aqel, has been killed. This occurred after his home was targeted last night in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central governorate. This brings the total number of martyrs among the PRCS's staff to 30, of whom 17 were killed while performing their humanitarian duty," the PRCS said on the X social media platform.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.