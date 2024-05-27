No progress in dialogue between IAEA, Tehran over past year — agency

LONDON, May 27. /TASS/. No progress has been achieved after a year of talks between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran, Reuters said, citing an IAEA report.

"There has been no progress in the past year towards implementing the Joint Statement of 4 March 2023," it quoted the report. "The Director General [of the IAEA Rafael Grossi] reiterates to the new government of Iran his call for, and disposition to continue with, the high-level dialogue and ensuing technical exchanges commenced ... on 6-7 May 2024."

Earlier, Grossi suggested a package of practical measures to invigorate the implementation of the Joint Statement, which fixed Tehran’s intention to let the agency carry out inspections and monitoring, as well as its readiness to give access to three nuclear facilities.