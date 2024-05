YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. As of 7:55 a.m. Moscow time (4:55 a.m. GMT - TASS), the Armenian police have detained 67 protesters for blocking streets and main roads across the country, the Interior Ministry told TASS.

"All the detainees disobeyed with the lawful demands of the police," the ministry explained.

Since early morning, thousands of Armenians have been rallying across the country, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.