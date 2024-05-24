Israeli military eliminates deputy commander of Hamas' national security forces in Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated two Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Yesterday (Thursday), IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jets directed by the IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) struck and eliminated in central Gaza the terrorist Deya Aldin Alsharafa, deputy commander of Hamas' national security forces in the Gaza Strip," it said. "In addition, the Hamas terrorist Yusuf Alshubaki was eliminated this week in Gaza City."

According to the IDF, Alsharafa "was responsible for overseeing the forces that secured the Gaza Strip's borders" and did not let the civilian population evacuate from the enclave. Alshubaki was responsible for "the operation and advancement of Hamas' weapons production."