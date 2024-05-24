Israel intends to continue war against Hamas — minister

TEL AVIV, May 24. /TASS/. Israel intends to continue the "just and necessary" war against the radical Hamas movement and will act in accordance with international law to free hostages, including those in Rafah, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said.

Commenting on the UN International Court of Justice ruling that Israel must stop the military offensive in Rafah, he said: "Israel intends to continue to act in accordance with international law where necessary, including in Rafah." "We are obligated to continue fighting for the return of the hostages and the security of our citizens," the Ynet news outlet quoted Gantz as saying. The minister added that Israel "will continue its efforts to avoid harming civilians" in Gaza.

Commenting on the court's decision, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, insisted that "there is no force in the world" that would force Israel to "commit public suicide" because, according to him, "this is exactly what the UN court's demand to end the war against Hamas looks like."