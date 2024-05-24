Issue of Ukrainian president’s term in office lacks ‘legal purity,’ Belarusian leader says

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. The issue of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s term in office lacks "legal purity," Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said.

"As for the expiration of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term, there is and can be no legal purity. The reason is, you know, they have profound democracy there. It’s complete suffocation," Lukashenko told reporters following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Lukashenko, the Russian leader and himself are often reproached for being "dictators." "Look at democracy [in Ukraine]: neither the constitutional court nor other courts can say a thing," he noted. Lukashenko added that in fact, the issues of peace would be addressed by those overseas rather than by the incumbent Ukrainian president or the next one.