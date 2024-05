HELSINKI, May 24. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that there is currently no need to discuss the issue of sending Finnish troops to Ukraine for training or otherwise, as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Sometimes small and big countries can differ in their rhetoric," Stubb said in an interview with the STT news agency.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe had not yet ruled out deploying its troops in Ukraine.