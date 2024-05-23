EU eyeing individual sanctions on over 100 people in its next anti-Russian package — FT

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. The European Union is set to include more than 100 individuals in its 14th package of sanctions against Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

The next package will include those "involved in the deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories and production of arms," the British newspaper said.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson confirmed that restrictions on Russian LNG re-exportation to third countries via European ports and measures against LNG production were in the pipeline. According to her, this move should be approved at an EU summit on June 27-28.

There were divergences on the scale of the restrictions when EU ambassadors discussed a new draft of the proposed measures yesterday. Countries including Greece, Cyprus and Malta have opposed such measures, arguing that they will just prompt the ship operators to take yet more opaque steps to hide their fleets, people briefed on the discussions told the FT.