Anti-Russian sanctions

EU eyeing individual sanctions on over 100 people in its next anti-Russian package — FT

The measures will be aimed against the ones "involved in the deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories and production of arms"
LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. The European Union is set to include more than 100 individuals in its 14th package of sanctions against Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

The next package will include those "involved in the deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories and production of arms," the British newspaper said.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson confirmed that restrictions on Russian LNG re-exportation to third countries via European ports and measures against LNG production were in the pipeline. According to her, this move should be approved at an EU summit on June 27-28.

There were divergences on the scale of the restrictions when EU ambassadors discussed a new draft of the proposed measures yesterday. Countries including Greece, Cyprus and Malta have opposed such measures, arguing that they will just prompt the ship operators to take yet more opaque steps to hide their fleets, people briefed on the discussions told the FT.

Sanctions vs. RussiaUkraineEU
Taiwanese army ready for potential conflict — Defense Ministry
"We are not seeking conflict but will not sidestep it in order to ensure the country’s security and defend our wonderful motherland," the Taiwanese military agency underlined
Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners apply to join military
The bill allowing inmates to be mobilized was signed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on May 17
Russia proposes joint archeological expeditions with North Korea
Moscow and Pyongyang also agreed on data exchange on precipitation in the floodplain of the Tumen River and information on meteorological observations and forecasts
King of Bahrain arrives in Moscow on official visit
Following the visit to Russia, the king of Bahrain plans to visit China for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
EU won’t transfer income from frozen assets to Russia even after sanctions are lifted
According to the document, "the rules protecting sovereign assets are not applicable to these revenues"
Russian Su-25 pilots destroy camouflaged enemy equipment, manpower
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Ukrainian special equipment and manpower were wiped out in the airstrike
Germany opposes confiscation of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine — government
Meanwhile, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Finance underscored that "the asset fund of the Central Bank of Russia remains untouched"
Zelensky hysterically demanded that Western countries "bring Russia to its knees" — Lavrov
The minister also called ridiculous the West's attempts to lure countries to the Swiss meeting on Ukraine and then address Russia with an ultimatum
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
Kiev to unveil reduced 'peace formula' ahead of Swiss conference
Reuters says Kiev’s expectations of the event have become way less optimistic
German defense minister speaks up against any no-fly zones over Ukraine — agency
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit came out with similar statements
First humanitarian convoy dispatched to liberated part of Kharkov Region
Vitaly Ganchev noted that the access to settlements at the contact line for civilian personnel is restricted
UN head’s spokesman says Srebrenica resolution is up for General Assembly to decide
Stephane Dujarric said that the UN adhered to rulings of "competent courts," which described these events as genocide
Deploying Western troops to Ukraine to trigger world war — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto stressed that Hungarians grew "tired of the attempts to drag all of Europe and even the entire world into the war"
Palestinian sovereignty gains momentum with recognition from Ireland, Spain, Norway
According to the statement, the decision made by these three European countries was the culminating point of their desire to render "support to the Palestinian people in full compliance with the principles of international law"
Death of Iranian president delays nuclear talks, IAEA chief says
The IAEA director general visited Iran on May 6-7
Georgia rejects threat of suspending visa-free regime with EU over foreign agents law
Kakha Kaladze emphasized that Georgia is ready for friendship, cooperation and partnership, for healthy relations
Minsk expects EU to eventually realize that dialogue has no alternatives — MFA
Earlier, Latvia banned imports of certain food items from Belarus, and Lithuania followed suit imposing a year-long ban on imports of agricultural products and fodder from Belarus
Putin, Xi firmly said NO to Western diktat — expert
Alexey Maslov described as an important outcome China’s statement that it was meaningless to participate in the peace conference in Switzerland without Russia
At least 16 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza mosque — TV
According to eyewitnesses, the victims were mostly displaced women and children
Ukrainian forces shell homes of Kharkov Region residents who refuse to evacuate — official
Vitaly Ganchev said that the Ukrainian forces shelled the villages while retreating, not knowing whether Russian troops were even there
Introduction of BRICS currency to help create reliable payment mechanism — Indian expert
The promotion of the BRICS currency initiative is relevant now more than ever as "the global financial architecture has failed in recent years with financial instruments being weaponized."
Bahrain’s king expresses desire to strengthen ties with Russia to make them comprehensive
Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invitation to visit Moscow and praised the "close friendly relations" between the two countries
Hezbollah drones attack artillery base in north Israel
"During the attack, a command-and-observation post <…> was damaged," the armed wing of Lebanon’s Hezbollah party claimed on Telegram
West uneasy about budding relations between Moscow, Beijing — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov is confident that "everyone is now assessing the political messages that were sent" during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China
Mechanism of international priority development area in Far East to begin to work in 2025
State Duma deputies passed the bill defining the legal basis for the creation of a special type of priority development area, international priority development area in the Far Eastern Federal District, at the first reading at a plenary session in February
All Russian aircraft to have Wi-Fi by 2028 — minister
As part of the plan, 737 low-orbit communications satellites will be put into orbit by 2030
Ukraine trying to destroy Volchansk, military analyst says
Kiev conceded that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely challenging for the Ukrainian troops
Russia slightly exceeded OPEC+ oil output target in April, will compensate
It happened due to technical difficulties of cutting production, the Russian Energy Ministry said
Ukraine wants to provoke NATO into clash with Russia — Russian ambassador to US
"Such provocative statements are extremely dangerous and reckless", Anatoly Antonov noted
Norway to further restrict entry to Russian tourists from May 29
Oslo said it would grant exceptions "in certain cases," including for those visiting their close family residing in Norway
China rejects US sanctions for ties with Russia, pledges to protect its companies — envoy
"China’s position on Ukraine has been just and objective," Liu Pengyu said
Germany, France, Poland plan to join efforts to drive security policy — Baerbock
However, the top German diplomat emphasized that Berlin, Paris and Warsaw seek to join efforts within the Weimar Triangle in order to fight disinformation
Russia poses no threat to France, EU — MEP
Thierry Mariani said that he does not believe in "the Russian nuclear threat"
US ready to discuss with Ukraine deep strikes on Russia — secretary of state
"As I said to Congressman [Bill] Keating, we're always open to listening to our partners," Antony Blinken said in response to a remark that the US should send a clearer signal to Ukraine that it can deliver retaliatory strikes on the Russian territory with US weapons
Germany, Poland, France to help Moldova strengthen security, defense capability
In addition, according to the statement, the ‘Weimar Triangle’ will provide financial aid to Moldova in order to stimulate its economic development and the process of its accession to the EU, as well as support Chisinau’s combating "disinformation campaigns."
Finland is following Russian Defense Ministry plans to specify border in Baltic Sea
According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "Russia has not been in contact with Finland on the matter"
Russian delegation meets Myanmar’s Defense Ministry officials
One of the goals of the meeting was to establish direct communication with Myanmar’s government-owned media
Putin permits voluntary liquidation of American Express Bank in Russia
The US American Express is the founder of the credit organization in the Russian Federation
US commanders to discuss restrictions on use of American weapons by Ukraine
Charles Brown said Ukraine has the capabilities to strike inside Russia, which are not provided by the US
Minsk ratifies protocol extending warranty period for Belarusian NPP
It also paves the way to longer warranty periods for certain equipment, installed at the facility
Liptsy to be outpost of Ukrainian defense in Kharkov Region due to its location — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, Russian troops control strategic heights in the Liptsy area, which enables them to keep under fire control the main roads around the settlement
Chinese warplanes, ships conduct mock strikes during drills around Taiwan
The mock strikes targeted "high-value military targets" and were in coordination with Chinese naval ships and missile forces
US destroys four Houthi drones in Yemen — CENTCOM
According to the statement, the drones "presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region"
Over 10,000 developers from 40 countries registered in Rustore
Most developers are from Russia, China, Singapore, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
OPEC+ countries to discuss situation on oil market at June 1 meeting — Novak
The minister refused to say whether a reduction of voluntary oil output cuts by some countries of the alliance is under consideration
Military exercise on preparation, use of tactical nuclear weapons kicks off in Russia
"Under the order of the commander-in-chief, a military exercise involving practice of preparation and use of tactical nuclear weapons started in the Southern military district under the supervision of the General Staff," the ministry said
France tests upgraded nuclear-capable ASMPA missile — armed forces minister
Sebastien Lecornu said that the launch "demonstrates their superiority and operational reliability"
Three European countries recognize Palestine, Israel recalls envoys, issues stern warning
143 out of 193 UN member nations, including Russia, had recognized Palestine
Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan
The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms"
Lavrov leaves entry in book of condolences at Iranian Embassy in Moscow
The Russian foreign minister noted that he recalls with warmth the meetings with the Iranian president and foreign minister
Finland to ask for details of Russian military’s wish to clarify border in Baltic Sea
"Finns have no reasons to worry," Elina Valtonen said
DPR discloses body count of civilians killed by Nazi Azov unit in Mariupol hospital attack
Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17
Russia ready to help Iran investigate Raisi’s helicopter crash — Putin
The Russian leader described Raisi’s death as a big loss
Russian troops destroy 30 Ukrainian army boats in Kherson area over past day
Fighters of the Battlegroup Dnepr were engaged in active defense on the left bank of the Dnieper River and delivered strikes at the enemy on the opposite bank
Unidentified person attempts to drive through gates of Russian consulate in Bonn, says DW
Police officers detained the driver, the media group said
Kremlin sees nothing political in proposal to update Baltic Sea border
Dmitry Peskov underscored that the level of confrontation in the region required to take appropriate steps to ensure Russia's security
Attack on Slovak PM signals Western shift to 'overt terrorism' — Russian intelligence
The SVR stressed that Western countries’ "insincere official wishes of good health for Fico conceal the true face of the globalist sect"
US, UK again strike Houthi positions in Yemen — TV
Six strikes hit the facility
Sun blasts three massive solar flares on May 22 — scientists
The longest flare lasted 44 minutes
Tornado kills 4, injures over 30 in US
Tornado struck the city of Greenfield, Iowa, on May 21
World to face new conflicts if Israel not stopped in Gaza — Erdogan
The Turkish president reiterated the need to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for crimes committed in the Gaza Strip
Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from Kharkov Region, brought to Russia — official
Vitaly Ganchev emphasized that the civilians evacuated from the liberated areas of the Kharkov Region had begun to apply for Russian citizenship
Kiev’s top security official concedes slim odds of battlefield success
Alexander Litvinenko also pointed to Washington’s "absolutely unfair" ban on the Ukrainian army using American-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia
Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless
Dmitry Peskov also described Antony Blinken's words as "a boorish statement toward an entire nation"
Venezuela plans to join BRICS this year — vice president
Delcy Rodriguez thinks that joining BRICS "with the new international financial system will be a positive factor" in the country’s economic development
Volume of investment in Volga car project will exceed $662 mln
Volga cars will be produced at the site of the Nizhny Novgorod automobile cluster, while the serial production will start in 2024 and from 2025 the production will be carried out in a full cycle mode
Risk of nuclear conflict at its highest in decades — statement of 23 countries
The statement emphasized that nuclear weapons make up 90% of the global stockpile of highly enriched uranium
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy two bases of militants in Syria’s Homs province
The Russian Aerospace Forces’ strikes have taken out two bases of militants who had left the Al-Tanf area and holed up in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of the Amour Range in Homs province
Russian troops liberate Kleshcheyevka community in Donetsk area over past day — top brass
Russian troops moved deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted roughly 255 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day
UN General Assembly to vote on Srebrenica genocide resolution on May 23
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in New York to address the General Assembly
Liberation of LPR’s Belogorovka to expand Russian offensive — expert
"This is an important tactical success, which allows us to approach one of the special military operation goals: the complete liberation of Russia’s new regions," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Up to Ukraine to decide whether to carry out strikes at Russian territory, Blinken claims
Speaking at the hearing in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs he claimed that the Department of State did not work on provision and support of attacks beyond Ukraine
Idea of using US weapons for strikes on Russia comes from hotheads in Congress — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the general fairway of Washington's foreign policy is aimed at "provoking war to the last Ukrainian"
Press review: West's gameplan for iced Russian assets and Germany goes to bat for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 22nd
Israeli war cabinet tells negotiators to resume hostage release talks with Hamas
The instructions were given after a four-hour war cabinet meeting on May, 22, the Jerusalem Post newspaper wrote
Moldovan opposition lawmaker sees efforts to turn Moldova against Russia
Vasily Bolya reiterated that Moldova’s neutral status is enshrined in the constitution and the status needs to be reinforced
Recent Russian military gains to trigger new wave of disinformation, TASS chief warns
"As for TASS, we bear a double responsibility," Andrey Kondrashov noted
Putin to hold talks with King of Bahrain
According to the Kremlin press service, the sides plan to discuss the current state and prospects of Russian-Bahraini cooperation in trade, economy, energy and humanitarian affairs
At least 8 killed in Israeli strike on Central Gaza
According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military blew up several residential buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp
Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region
"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Kiev attempted attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, it said
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Putin notes efficiency of Agency for Strategic Initiatives
The Agency for Strategic Initiatives on promotion of new projects is an autonomous non-profit organization, which has been established for supporting promising important social projects that improve the quality of life
Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in pinpoint air strike
The video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces launched an ODAB-1500 fuel-air-explosive bomb against Ukrainian militants
Poland muses on possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine
There are no tangible decisions yet, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski said
Number of people injured in Ukraine’s ATACMS attack on Donetsk rises to 6
Denis Pushilin said the total number of wounded people in the DPR reached nine so far on Wednesday
Some leaders came to Iran for first time to pay last respects to Raisi — government
About 50 foreign delegations will take part in the farewell ceremony for the late president, which will take place in Tehran on May 22
Pentagon admits Russian forces 'making gains' near Kharkov
"We do know that there are tens of thousands of Russian troops inside Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said
Duma speaker delivers Putin’s message of mourning to Iranian leadership
The Russian leader is confident that Iran "will endure all trials and steadily continue along the path of stable national development and the bolstering of state sovereignty"
Russian center records 9 violations by US-led international coalition’s aircraft in Syria
According to the general, three violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, which are related to UAV flights not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past 24 hours
China takes measures against US defense companies over Russia-related sanctions — MFA
The decision to impose retaliatory measures by China comes into force on May 22, 2024
Ukraine attacked 16 settlements in borderline Kursk Region
"No casualties were reported among residents," acting Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote
US trains Ukraine for possible nuclear emergency — official
According to National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby, Washington is "working to reduce nuclear risks in Ukraine"
Putin urges more intensive promotion of Russian brands abroad
"As part of Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS, we will definitely discuss the agency’s proposals on these topics," the president said
Military attaches of friendly states arrive at Northern Fleet
The visit agenda includes the meeting with Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, visits to a number of Fleet military units and ships, examination of sailors’ service conditions, discovery of the Kola Arctic, and cultural events
Three satellites of Rassvet-2 mission successfully orbited — Bureau 1440
Rassvet-2 is a space laboratory for experimental testing of technical solutions developed by Bureau 1440, which will form the basis of the target space system
Ukraine sustains roughly 100 casualties in Russian artillery fire near Avdeyevka
The Russian artillery unit monitored the mission using the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Two civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling of Lisichansk — LPR Head Pasechnik
According to him, earlier the Ukrainian forces fired, presumably, six HIMARS munitions at downtown Lisichansk, damaging two nine-story buildings
Russian troops escort UN Children’s Fund mission’s convoy in Syria
According to Yury Popov, the humanitarian mission’s goal was to help solve problems with water supplies for the population of the region
Air defenses shoot down several targets approaching Belgorod
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote
