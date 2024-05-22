Time not ripe for Paris to recognize Palestine as state — top French diplomat

PARIS, May 22. /TASS/. France is open to the idea of recognizing Palestine as an independent state but is not ready to do so at this moment, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said.

According to him, "today, the conditions have not yet been created for the decision to recognize Palestine to really affect the situation." "The decision should be useful and help achieve significant progress politically. From this viewpoint, it should be made at the right moment," Agence France Presse quoted him as saying.

According to the news agency, on Wednesday morning, Sejourne met with his Israeli colleague Israel Katz in Paris.

Earlier, the Norwegian government announced its decision to officially recognize Palestine as a state. The decision will come into force on May 28. Later, Ireland made a similar statement. Spain will also recognize Palestine on May 28.

Currently, among European countries, Palestine’s independence is recognized by Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden. Overall, 143 out of 193 UN countries, including Russia, recognize Palestine as an independent state.