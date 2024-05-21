Iran's former, current parliament speakers could vie for presidency

ISTANBUL, May 21. /TASS/. The top contenders for the post of Iranian president after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash could be former and current speakers of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, should they enter the race, the Turkish economic newspaper Ekonomim reported, citing analysts' forecasts.

Iran has scheduled a presidential election for June 28. The consensus in Ankara at this point is that the disaster happened due to technical problems, writes the pro-government newspaper Hurriyet. That said, other options are being considered.

Local experts do not rule out that the helicopter crash could be the result of internal political struggle. Hurriyet notes in this connection that Raisi was considered the frontrunner to replace Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Now, those close to the Spiritual Leader see his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor.

Khamenei's 55-year-old son Mojtaba Khamenei and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are among the candidates to succeed him.

Ali Larijani, 66, headed Iran's parliament from 2008-2020. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, 62, has been Iran’s parliament speaker since 2020.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Ale-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard crashed in the province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and crew members were killed. A special commission has been created to look into the causes of the crash. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been appointed as interim president.