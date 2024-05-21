MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. More than 10,776 residents have been evacuated from the border districts of the Kharkov Region in eastern Ukraine since May 10, the head of the military administration of the Kharkov Region Oleg Sinegubov reported.

"A total of 10,776 people have been evacuated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sinegubov specified that the evacuations took place in the Bogodukhov, Kharkov and Chuguev districts.

On the morning of May 20, he reported that 10,573 people had been evacuated.

Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for Ukrainian troops. On May 14, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that the Ukrainian armed forces were forced to "relocate to more advantageous positions" near Volchansk and Lukyantsy. The military command also announced that additional reserves were relocated to the region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that some of these forces are being withdrawn from other areas. On May 16, he had a meeting with the commander-in-chief, calling this direction extremely difficult. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of a number of settlements in the Kharkov region; on May 14, it reported that Russian forces continue to move deeper into enemy territory.